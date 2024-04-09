Key Takeaways From Churchill Downs Analyst Ratings

Loading... Loading...

Ratings for Churchill Downs CHDN were provided by 5 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $145.4, with a high estimate of $150.00 and a low estimate of $137.00. This current average has decreased by 1.09% from the previous average price target of $147.00.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Churchill Downs among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Daniel Politzer Wells Fargo Maintains Equal-Weight $137.00 - Ben Chaiken Mizuho Announces Buy $142.00 - Jordan Bender JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $150.00 - Jordan Bender JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $150.00 $148.00 Jordan Bender JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $148.00 $146.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Churchill Downs. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Churchill Downs. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Churchill Downs compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Churchill Downs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Churchill Downs's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Churchill Downs's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Churchill Downs analyst ratings.

Loading... Loading...

Discovering Churchill Downs: A Closer Look

Churchill Downs Inc is a gaming entertainment, online wagering, and racing company. It operates through three business segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The Live and Historical Racing segment includes live and historical pari-mutuel racing. The TwinSpires segment includes the revenue and expenses for online horse racing and the online and retail sports betting and iGaming wagering business. The Gaming segment includes revenue and expenses for the casino properties and associated racetracks that support the casino license. The Gaming segment generates revenue and expenses from slot machines, table games, video lottery terminals, video poker, HRMs, ancillary food and beverage services, hotel services, commission on pari-mutuel wagering, and racing events.

Churchill Downs: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Churchill Downs showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 16.89% as of 31 December, 2023. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 10.26%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.46%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Churchill Downs's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.84%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Churchill Downs's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 5.41. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.