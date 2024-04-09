Cracking The Code: Understanding Analyst Reviews For Strategic Education

Loading... Loading...

In the preceding three months, 5 analysts have released ratings for Strategic Education STRA, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $121.4, a high estimate of $125.00, and a low estimate of $110.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $104.80, the current average has increased by 15.84%.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Strategic Education is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alexander Paris Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $125.00 $125.00 Heather Balsky B of A Securities Raises Buy $124.00 $104.00 Jeffrey Silber BMO Capital Raises Outperform $123.00 $103.00 Tobey Sommer Truist Securities Raises Hold $110.00 $92.00 Alexander Paris Barrington Research Raises Outperform $125.00 $100.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Strategic Education. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Strategic Education compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Strategic Education compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Strategic Education's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Strategic Education's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Strategic Education analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Strategic Education

Strategic Education Inc. is an education services company that provides access to high-quality education through campus-based and online post-secondary education offerings, as well as through programs to develop job-ready skills for high-demand markets. The company operates through wholly-owned subsidiaries Strayer University and Capella University, both accredited post-secondary institutions of higher education located in the United States, as well as Torrens University, an accredited post-secondary institution of higher education located in Australia. It provide employees with access to affordable and industry relevant training, certificate, and degree programs. The reportable segments of the company are U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services.

A Deep Dive into Strategic Education's Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Strategic Education's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2023, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 12.14%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Strategic Education's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 12.93%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Strategic Education's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.41%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Strategic Education's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.85%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Strategic Education's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.13, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.