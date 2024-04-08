Demystifying Arch Capital Group: Insights From 8 Analyst Reviews

Loading... Loading...

During the last three months, 8 analysts shared their evaluations of Arch Capital Group ACGL, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Arch Capital Group and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $95.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $104.00 and a low estimate of $88.00. Marking an increase of 4.24%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $91.14.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Arch Capital Group. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jimmy Bhullar JP Morgan Raises Neutral $92.00 $88.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $104.00 $98.00 Scott Heleniak RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $98.00 - Matthew Carletti JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $100.00 $95.00 David Motemaden Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $92.00 $85.00 Jimmy Bhullar JP Morgan Raises Neutral $88.00 $80.00 Charlie Lederer Citigroup Lowers Neutral $89.00 $91.00 Brian Meredith UBS Lowers Buy $97.00 $101.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Arch Capital Group. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Arch Capital Group. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Arch Capital Group compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Arch Capital Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Arch Capital Group's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Arch Capital Group's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Arch Capital Group analyst ratings.

Loading... Loading...

All You Need to Know About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd is a Bermuda company which writes insurance and reinsurance with operations in Bermuda, the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia and United Kingdom. The business operates through three underwriting segments: insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage two operating segments: corporate and other. The insurance segment provides specialty risk solutions to client across a variety of industries. The reinsurance segment provides reinsurance services which cover property catastrophe, property, liability, marine, aviation and space, trade credit and surety, agriculture, accident, life and health, and political risk. The mortgage business provides risk management and risk financing products to the mortgage insurance sectors through platforms in the U.S., Europe and Bermuda.

Financial Milestones: Arch Capital Group's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Arch Capital Group displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2023, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 28.29%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Arch Capital Group's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 61.37% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Arch Capital Group's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 14.56% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Arch Capital Group's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.07% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Arch Capital Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.16, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.