Expert Ratings For VF

Loading... Loading...

During the last three months, 9 analysts shared their evaluations of VF VFC, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 5 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for VF, presenting an average target of $16.44, a high estimate of $22.00, and a low estimate of $12.00. Highlighting a 9.02% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $18.07.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of VF among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Boss JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $12.00 $16.00 Brooke Roach Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $14.00 $19.00 Jim Duffy Stifel Lowers Buy $22.00 $24.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $14.00 $17.00 Brooke Roach Goldman Sachs Announces Neutral $14.00 - Tom Nikic Wedbush Lowers Neutral $15.50 $16.50 Jay Sole UBS Lowers Neutral $18.00 $19.00 Tom Nikic Wedbush Raises Neutral $16.50 $15.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $22.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to VF. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to VF. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of VF compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of VF compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of VF's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on VF analyst ratings.

Loading... Loading...

All You Need to Know About VF

VF designs, produces, and distributes branded apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its apparel categories are active, outdoor, and work. Its portfolio of about a dozen brands includes Vans, The North Face, Timberland, Supreme, and Dickies. VF markets its products in the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific through wholesale sales to retailers, e-commerce, and branded stores owned by the company and partners. The company has grown through multiple acquisitions and traces its roots to 1899.

VF: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Challenges: VF's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 December, 2023, the company experienced a decline of approximately -16.16%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: VF's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -1.43%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): VF's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -1.97%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): VF's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.33%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: VF's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 3.48. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.