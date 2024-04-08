Breaking Down Bank of Hawaii: 4 Analysts Share Their Views

Loading... Loading...

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on Bank of Hawaii BOH, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 2 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 1 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Bank of Hawaii and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $59.25, accompanied by a high estimate of $69.00 and a low estimate of $51.00. This current average has decreased by 8.38% from the previous average price target of $64.67.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Bank of Hawaii by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ken Usdin Jefferies Lowers Hold $62.00 $67.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Announces Underweight $51.00 - Kelly Motta Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Underperform $55.00 $57.00 Andrew Liesch Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $69.00 $70.00

Key Insights:

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Bank of Hawaii. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Bank of Hawaii compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Bank of Hawaii compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Bank of Hawaii's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Bank of Hawaii's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corp provides a broad range of financial products and services predominantly to customers in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. The Bank's subsidiaries are engaged in equipment leasing, securities brokerage, investment advisory services, and providing credit insurance. It is organized into three business segments for management reporting purposes: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. Majority of the revenue is generated from Consumer Banking segment which offers a broad range of financial products and services, including loan, deposit and insurance products; private banking and international client banking services; trust services; investment management; and institutional investment advisory services.

Bank of Hawaii: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: Bank of Hawaii's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 December, 2023, the company experienced a decline of approximately -13.27%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Bank of Hawaii's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 18.17%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Bank of Hawaii's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.35%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bank of Hawaii's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.12%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Bank of Hawaii's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.53.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

