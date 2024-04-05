Expert Outlook: BlackRock Through The Eyes Of 5 Analysts

Loading... Loading...

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 5 analysts have published ratings on BlackRock BLK in the last three months.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for BlackRock, revealing an average target of $874.6, a high estimate of $938.00, and a low estimate of $767.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 7.31% from the previous average price target of $815.00.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The perception of BlackRock by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Brown Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $930.00 $918.00 Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Raises Neutral $767.00 $742.00 Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $920.00 $880.00 Bill Katz TD Cowen Announces Outperform $938.00 - Brennan Hawken UBS Raises Neutral $818.00 $720.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to BlackRock. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to BlackRock. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of BlackRock compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of BlackRock compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for BlackRock's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of BlackRock's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on BlackRock analyst ratings.

Loading... Loading...

Delving into BlackRock's Background

BlackRock is the largest asset manager in the world, with $10.008 trillion in assets under management at the end of December 2023. Its product mix is fairly diverse, with 52% of managed assets in equity strategies, 28% in fixed income, 9% in multi-asset classes, 8% in money market funds, and 3% in alternatives. Passive strategies account for around two thirds of long-term AUM, with the company's ETF platform maintaining a leading market share domestically and on a global basis. Product distribution is weighted more toward institutional clients, which by our calculations account for around 80% of AUM. BlackRock is geographically diverse, with clients in more than 100 countries and more than one third of managed assets coming from investors domiciled outside the US and Canada.

BlackRock: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: BlackRock's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2023, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 6.78%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: BlackRock's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 29.69%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): BlackRock's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.53% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): BlackRock's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.14%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.25.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.