Cracking The Code: Understanding Analyst Reviews For Natera

During the last three months, 9 analysts shared their evaluations of Natera NTRA, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $91.22, along with a high estimate of $120.00 and a low estimate of $78.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 26.4% increase from the previous average price target of $72.17.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Natera among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eve Burstein Bernstein Announces Outperform $120.00 - David Westenberg Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $110.00 $70.00 Matthew Sykes Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $90.00 $80.00 Kyle Mikson Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $100.00 $87.00 Andrew Cooper Raymond James Raises Outperform $85.00 $68.00 Mason Carrico Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $78.00 - Matthew Sykes Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $80.00 $64.00 Matthew Sykes Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $80.00 $64.00 Mason Carrico Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $78.00 -

Key Insights:

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Natera. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Natera compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Natera compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Natera's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Get to Know Natera Better

Natera Inc is a diagnostic and research company with proprietary molecular and bioinformatics technology. The company's key product offerings include its Panorama Non-Invasive Prenatal Test (NIPT) which screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus as well as in twin pregnancies, typically with a blood draw from the mother, Horizon Carrier Screening (HCS) to determine carrier status for a large number of severe genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children, Signatera molecular residual disease (MRD) test, which detects circulating tumor DNA in patients previously diagnosed with cancer to assess molecular residual disease and monitor for recurrence; and Prospera, to assess organ transplant rejection.

Natera: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Natera's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2023, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 43.2%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Natera's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -25.08%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -10.07%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Natera's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -5.4%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, Natera adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

