The Analyst Landscape: 8 Takes On Sunrun

Loading... Loading...

In the latest quarter, 8 analysts provided ratings for Sunrun RUN, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $19.5, a high estimate of $27.00, and a low estimate of $14.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $18.57, the current average has increased by 5.01%.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Sunrun by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Maintains Positive $25.00 - Christopher Dendrinos RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $15.00 $17.00 Jordan Levy Truist Securities Lowers Hold $14.00 $15.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $27.00 $31.00 Colin Rusch Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform $19.00 $19.00 Ameet Thakkar BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $20.00 $18.00 Brian Lee Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $21.00 $20.00 Jordan Levy Truist Securities Raises Hold $15.00 $10.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Sunrun. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Sunrun. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Sunrun compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Sunrun compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Sunrun's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Sunrun's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Sunrun analyst ratings.

Loading... Loading...

About Sunrun

Sunrun is engaged in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. The company acquires customers directly and through relationships with various solar and strategic partners. The solar systems are constructed either by Sunrun or by Sunrun's partners and are owned by the company. Sunrun's customers typically enter into 20- to 25-year agreements to utilize its solar energy system. The company also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, and solar leads generated to customers.

Sunrun: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: Sunrun's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 December, 2023, the company experienced a decline of approximately -15.2%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Sunrun's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -67.78%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sunrun's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -6.46%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sunrun's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.73%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Sunrun's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.12, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.