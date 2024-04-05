Dutch Bros Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (9 Ratings)

Loading... Loading...

Analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros BROS over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 9 analysts.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $35.44, a high estimate of $40.00, and a low estimate of $30.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $33.80, the current average has increased by 4.85%.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Dutch Bros. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gregory Francfort Guggenheim Maintains Neutral $30.00 - Chris O'Cull Stifel Maintains Buy $40.00 $40.00 Nick Setyan Wedbush Maintains Outperform $37.00 - John Ivankoe JP Morgan Raises Overweight $40.00 $34.00 Brian Mullan Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $37.00 $32.00 Jeffrey Bernstein Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $30.00 $31.00 Andrew Charles TD Cowen Maintains Market Perform $33.00 - Nick Setyan Wedbush Maintains Outperform $37.00 - Chris O'Cull Stifel Raises Buy $35.00 $32.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Dutch Bros. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Dutch Bros compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Dutch Bros compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Dutch Bros's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Dutch Bros's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Dutch Bros: A Closer Look

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru coffee shops that are focused on serving hand-crafted beverages. The company's hand-crafted beverage-focused lineup features hot and cold espresso-based beverages, cold brew coffee products, proprietary energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies and other beverages. The company has two reportable operating segments company-operated shops and franchising and other.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Dutch Bros

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Dutch Bros showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 25.91% as of 31 December, 2023. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Dutch Bros's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.55%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dutch Bros's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -0.4%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dutch Bros's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.08%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Dutch Bros's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.86, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

