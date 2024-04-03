Navigating 6 Analyst Ratings For Pulmonx

Loading... Loading...

Analysts' ratings for Pulmonx LUNG over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 6 analysts.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Pulmonx and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $16.33, accompanied by a high estimate of $17.00 and a low estimate of $14.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 6.52% increase from the previous average price target of $15.33.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Pulmonx among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jason Bednar Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $17.00 $17.00 Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Raises Buy $17.00 $16.00 Larry Biegelsen Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $14.00 $16.00 Rick Wise Stifel Raises Buy $17.00 $15.00 Jason Bednar Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $17.00 $13.00 Larry Biegelsen Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $16.00 $15.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Pulmonx. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Pulmonx compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Pulmonx's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Pulmonx's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Pulmonx Better

Pulmonx Corp is a commercial-stage medical technology company. It provides a minimally invasive treatment for patients with severe emphysema, a form of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The company's solutions are comprised of the Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, the Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System and the StratX Lung Analysis Platform. It generates revenue through the sale of products to distributors and hospitals in the United States which a key revenue generating market, Europe, Middle-East and Africa, Asia Pacific and other regions.

A Deep Dive into Pulmonx's Financials

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Pulmonx's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2023, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 24.98%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Pulmonx's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -72.04% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Pulmonx's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -11.38%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Pulmonx's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -7.66%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.35.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

