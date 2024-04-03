The Analyst Landscape: 4 Takes On Forward Air

Loading... Loading...

Ratings for Forward Air FWRD were provided by 4 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 1 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $56.25, a high estimate of $80.00, and a low estimate of $40.00. Experiencing a 20.02% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $70.33.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Forward Air is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Benjamin Hartford Baird Lowers Neutral $40.00 $50.00 J. Bruce Chan Stifel Lowers Hold $55.00 $80.00 J. Bruce Chan Stifel Lowers Hold $80.00 $81.00 Scott Group Wolfe Research Announces Underperform $50.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Forward Air. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Forward Air. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Forward Air compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Forward Air compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Forward Air's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Forward Air's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Forward Air: A Closer Look

Forward Air Corp is an asset-light freight and logistics company. The company's operating segment includes Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The company generates maximum revenue from the Expedited Freight segment. The expedited Freight segment operates a comprehensive national network to provide expedited regional, inter-regional, and national LTL (less-than-truckload) services. It also offers customers local pick-up and delivery and other services including final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling. The Company conducts business in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Financial Insights: Forward Air

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: Forward Air's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 December, 2023, the company experienced a decline of approximately -31.69%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Forward Air's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 79.07% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Forward Air's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 14.16% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Forward Air's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.86%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Forward Air's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.55, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

