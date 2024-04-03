16 Analysts Have This To Say About e.l.f. Beauty

Loading... Loading...

Across the recent three months, 16 analysts have shared their insights on e.l.f. Beauty ELF, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 3 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 3 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 3 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $198.75, with a high estimate of $230.00 and a low estimate of $141.00. This current average reflects an increase of 17.17% from the previous average price target of $169.62.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A clear picture of e.l.f. Beauty's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Korinne Wolfmeyer Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $225.00 $225.00 Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Maintains Buy $220.00 $220.00 Oliver Chen TD Cowen Raises Market Perform $220.00 $185.00 Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Maintains Buy $220.00 - Anna Lizzul B of A Securities Raises Buy $230.00 $200.00 Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Maintains Buy $220.00 - Korinne Wolfmeyer Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $225.00 $212.00 Mark Astrachan Stifel Raises Hold $167.00 $141.00 Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Raises Buy $220.00 $178.00 Bill Chappell Truist Securities Raises Buy $200.00 $150.00 Dara Mohsenian Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $184.00 $168.00 Joel Beatty Baird Announces Neutral $185.00 - Mark Astrachan Stifel Raises Hold $141.00 $119.00 Dara Mohsenian Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $168.00 $137.00 Olivia Tong Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $180.00 $140.00 Andrea Teixeira JP Morgan Raises Overweight $175.00 $130.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to e.l.f. Beauty. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of e.l.f. Beauty compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into e.l.f. Beauty's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on e.l.f. Beauty analyst ratings.

Discovering e.l.f. Beauty: A Closer Look

e.l.f. Beauty Inc is a cosmetic company based in the United States. The company offers cosmetic accessories for women which include eyeliner, mascara, false eyelashes, lipstick, the foundation for the face, moisturizer, cleanser, and other tools through its stores and e-commerce channels. The products that the company sells are marketed under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, W3LL PEOPLE and Keys Soulcare brands. It carries out the sales within the US and internationally, out of which maximum revenue is generated from the US.

Key Indicators: e.l.f. Beauty's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, e.l.f. Beauty showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 84.9% as of 31 December, 2023. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Staples sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: e.l.f. Beauty's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 9.92%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.76%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.9%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: e.l.f. Beauty's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.48, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

