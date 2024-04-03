Analyst Ratings For Bunge Global

Loading... Loading...

During the last three months, 9 analysts shared their evaluations of Bunge Global BG, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Bunge Global and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $119.78, accompanied by a high estimate of $141.00 and a low estimate of $105.00. This current average represents a 10.61% decrease from the previous average price target of $134.00.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Bunge Global is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Thomas Palmer Citigroup Raises Buy $117.00 $108.00 Adam Samuelson Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $126.00 $141.00 Wesley Brooks HSBC Lowers Buy $105.00 $122.00 Andrew Strelzik BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $120.00 $130.00 Brian Wright Roth MKM Lowers Buy $138.00 $161.00 Thomas Palmer Citigroup Announces Buy $108.00 - Adam Samuelson Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $141.00 $160.00 Ben Kallo Baird Lowers Neutral $108.00 $125.00 Benjamin Theurer Barclays Lowers Overweight $115.00 $125.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Bunge Global. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Bunge Global compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Bunge Global's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Bunge Global's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Bunge Global analyst ratings.

Discovering Bunge Global: A Closer Look

Bunge Global SA formerly Bunge Ltd is a global agribusiness and food company with operations along the farm-to-consumer food chain. The company segments include Agribusiness; Refined and Specialty Oils; Milling; Sugar and Bioenergy and Corporate and Other. It generates maximum revenue from the Agribusiness segment. The company is a leading oilseed processor and seller of packaged vegetable oils and other food and ingredients products.

Bunge Global: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Bunge Global's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 September, 2023, the company experienced a decline of approximately -15.11% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Staples sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Bunge Global's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.62%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Bunge Global's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.58%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bunge Global's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.47%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Bunge Global's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.58.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

