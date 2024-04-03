Deep Dive Into American Healthcares Stock: Analyst Perspectives (10 Ratings)

Loading... Loading...

Throughout the last three months, 10 analysts have evaluated American Healthcares AHR, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 6 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 6 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for American Healthcares, revealing an average target of $16.2, a high estimate of $18.00, and a low estimate of $14.00. This current average has decreased by 4.71% from the previous average price target of $17.00.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of American Healthcares by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Lewis Truist Securities Lowers Buy $16.00 $17.00 Michael Lewis Truist Securities Maintains Buy $17.00 - Aaron Hecht JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $16.00 - Anthony Powell Barclays Announces Overweight $18.00 - Brian Cheng RBC Capital Announces Outperform $15.00 - Aaron Hecht JMP Securities Announces Market Outperform $16.00 - Michael Lewis Truist Securities Announces Buy $17.00 - Ronald Kamdem Morgan Stanley Announces Overweight $17.00 - Michael Griffin Citigroup Announces Neutral $14.00 - Austin Wurschmidt Keybanc Announces Overweight $16.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to American Healthcares. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of American Healthcares compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of American Healthcares's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into American Healthcares's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind American Healthcares

American Healthcare REIT Inc is a healthcare-focused real estate investment trust. It owns a diversified portfolio of clinical healthcare real estate properties, focusing primarily on medical office buildings, skilled nursing facilities, senior housing, hospitals, and other healthcare-related facilities. They have four reportable business segments: integrated senior health campuses, outpatient medical, triple-net leased properties and SHOP. It generates majority of revenue through Integrated Senior Health Campuses segment.

American Healthcares: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining American Healthcares's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 7.32% as of 31 December, 2023, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: American Healthcares's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -5.68%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): American Healthcares's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -2.12%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): American Healthcares's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.6%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: American Healthcares's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.2, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

