Assessing Valero Energy: Insights From 10 Financial Analysts

Valero Energy VLO has been analyzed by 10 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 2 0 1 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 2 0 1 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $174.4, with a high estimate of $210.00 and a low estimate of $149.00. This current average has increased by 14.59% from the previous average price target of $152.20.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Valero Energy among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Theresa Chen Barclays Raises Overweight $179.00 $149.00 John Royall JP Morgan Raises Overweight $178.00 $177.00 Manav Gupta UBS Raises Buy $197.00 $167.00 Neil Mehta Goldman Sachs Raises Sell $171.00 $130.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Neutral $173.00 $150.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $171.00 $138.00 Doug Leggate B of A Securities Raises Buy $210.00 $156.00 Ryan Todd Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $161.00 $155.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Raises Overweight $149.00 $146.00 Justin Jenkins Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $155.00 $154.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Valero Energy. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Valero Energy compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Valero Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Valero Energy's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Valero Energy's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Valero Energy Better

Valero Energy is one of the largest independent refiners in the United States. It operates 15 refineries with a total throughput capacity of 3.2 million barrels a day in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Valero also owns 12 ethanol plants with capacity of 1.6 billion gallons a year and holds a 50% stake in Diamond Green Diesel, which has capacity to produce 1.2 billion gallons per year of renewable diesel.

Key Indicators: Valero Energy's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Valero Energy's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2023, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -15.17%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Valero Energy's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 3.39%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Valero Energy's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.58%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Valero Energy's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.9%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.48.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

