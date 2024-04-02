Unveiling 6 Analyst Insights On Informatica

Loading... Loading...

In the latest quarter, 6 analysts provided ratings for Informatica INFA, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Informatica, revealing an average target of $38.0, a high estimate of $44.00, and a low estimate of $33.00. This current average reflects an increase of 38.69% from the previous average price target of $27.40.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Informatica is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target William Power Baird Announces Outperform $43.00 - Kash Rangan Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $44.00 $26.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Raises Neutral $37.00 $27.00 Mark Murphy JP Morgan Raises Overweight $38.00 $33.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Raises Neutral $33.00 $28.00 Mark Murphy JP Morgan Raises Overweight $33.00 $23.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Informatica. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Informatica compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Informatica compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Informatica's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Informatica's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Informatica analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Informatica

Informatica Inc is a pioneered new category of software, the Intelligent Data Management Cloud, or IDMC. IDMC is an AI-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across any multi-cloud, hybrid system, empowering enterprises to modernize and advance data strategies.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Informatica

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Informatica's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2023, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 11.63%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Informatica's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 14.43%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Informatica's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.02% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.29%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Informatica's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.85. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

