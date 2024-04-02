5 Analysts Assess nVent Electric: What You Need To Know

Loading... Loading...

During the last three months, 5 analysts shared their evaluations of nVent Electric NVT, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $76.4, a high estimate of $85.00, and a low estimate of $65.00. Marking an increase of 15.32%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $66.25.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive nVent Electric. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Overweight $85.00 $74.00 Joe Ritchie Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $77.00 $69.00 Nicole Deblase Deutsche Bank Announces Buy $83.00 - Deane Dray RBC Capital Raises Outperform $72.00 $65.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Raises Outperform $65.00 $57.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to nVent Electric. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to nVent Electric. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of nVent Electric compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of nVent Electric compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for nVent Electric's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Capture valuable insights into nVent Electric's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on nVent Electric analyst ratings.

Loading... Loading...

Get to Know nVent Electric Better

nVent Electric PLC is a provider of electrical connection and protection solutions. The company segments include Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical and Fastening Solutions. It generates maximum revenue from the Enclosures segment. The Enclosures segment provides inventive solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from North America. The company serves the Commercial and Residential, Energy, Industrial Solutions, and Infrastructure industries. Its products include Cabinets and Electronic Packaging, Electrical Fasteners, Hangers and Support, Concrete Reinforcing Steel Connections, Data Center and Networking Systems, and others.

nVent Electric's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: nVent Electric's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2023, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 16.13%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 29.6%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): nVent Electric's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 8.38%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): nVent Electric's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.22%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, nVent Electric adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.