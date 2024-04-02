Key Takeaways From Petco Health and Wellness Analyst Ratings

Loading... Loading...

Throughout the last three months, 7 analysts have evaluated Petco Health and Wellness WOOF, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 4 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 1 1 4 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $2.74, a high estimate of $5.00, and a low estimate of $1.50. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 27.7% lower than the prior average price target of $3.79.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Petco Health and Wellness by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Elizabeth Suzuki B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $1.50 $5.00 Zachary Fadem Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $2.00 $3.00 Michael Lasser UBS Lowers Neutral $2.50 $3.00 Steven Shemesh RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $2.70 $3.50 Oliver Wintermantel Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $3.00 $4.00 Justin Kleber Baird Lowers Neutral $2.50 $3.00 Anna Andreeva Needham Maintains Buy $5.00 $5.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Petco Health and Wellness. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Petco Health and Wellness. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Petco Health and Wellness compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Petco Health and Wellness compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Petco Health and Wellness's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Petco Health and Wellness's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Petco Health and Wellness analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Loading... Loading...

Delving into Petco Health and Wellness's Background

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc offer pet care products such as puppy food, treats, nutrition, and supplies through retail outlets and online platforms. The company generates revenue from the sale of products and services such as dog and cat food, supplies, and companion animals, among others.

Petco Health and Wellness: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Petco Health and Wellness faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -0.47% in revenue growth as of 31 October, 2023. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -83.07%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Petco Health and Wellness's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -68.81%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Petco Health and Wellness's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -20.53%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, Petco Health and Wellness faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.