Critical Insights From SentinelOne Analyst Ratings: What You Need To Know

During the last three months, 16 analysts shared their evaluations of SentinelOne S, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 6 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 5 3 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $30.38, a high estimate of $37.00, and a low estimate of $24.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $26.04, the current average has increased by 16.67%.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A clear picture of SentinelOne's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Trevor Walsh JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $33.00 - Trevor Walsh JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $33.00 - Hamza Fodderwala Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $29.00 $27.00 Peter Weed Bernstein Raises Outperform $37.00 $34.00 Trevor Walsh JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $33.00 - Rudy Kessinger DA Davidson Raises Neutral $24.00 $22.00 Andrew Nowinski Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $26.00 $28.00 Yun Kim Loop Capital Raises Buy $30.00 $28.00 Taz Koujalgi Wedbush Raises Outperform $32.00 $28.00 Alex Henderson Needham Raises Buy $31.00 $28.00 Andrew Nowinski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $28.00 $22.00 Raymond McDonough Guggenheim Raises Buy $32.00 $26.00 Gabriela Borges Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $28.00 $19.00 Tal Liani B of A Securities Raises Buy $35.00 $26.50 Gray Powell BTIG Announces Buy $30.00 - Fatima Boolani Citigroup Raises Neutral $25.00 $24.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to SentinelOne. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of SentinelOne compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

For valuable insights into SentinelOne's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on SentinelOne analyst ratings.

Get to Know SentinelOne Better

SentinelOne is a cloud-based cybersecurity company specializing in endpoint protection. SentinelOne's primary offering is its Singularity platform that offers a single pane of glass for an enterprise to detect and respond to security threats attacking its IT infrastructure. The California-based firm was founded in 2013 and went public in 2021.

A Deep Dive into SentinelOne's Financials

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: SentinelOne displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 January, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 38.13%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: SentinelOne's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -41.33%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -4.53%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -3.19%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: SentinelOne's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.01, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

