8 Analysts Have This To Say About East West Bancorp

8 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on East West Bancorp EWBC over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for East West Bancorp, revealing an average target of $88.88, a high estimate of $106.00, and a low estimate of $76.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $81.67, the current average has increased by 8.83%.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of East West Bancorp by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brandon King Truist Securities Raises Buy $90.00 $85.00 Ben Gerlinger Citigroup Raises Buy $91.00 $85.00 Dave Rochester Compass Point Raises Buy $88.00 $83.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Announces Overweight $106.00 - Manan Gosalia Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $89.00 $76.00 Ben Gerlinger Citigroup Lowers Buy $85.00 $89.00 Matthew Clark Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $76.00 $72.00 David Chiaverini Wedbush Maintains Outperform $86.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to East West Bancorp. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of East West Bancorp compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for East West Bancorp's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into East West Bancorp's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp Inc is the holding company for East West Bank, a full-service commercial bank with cross-border operations concentrated in the United States and China. East-West Bank is one of a few U.S. based banks with a full banking license in China. The bank's cost strategy has increasingly focused on expanding its deposit base away from time deposits to commercial deposits. The bank has also taken part in entertainment partnerships between participants in China and Hollywood. Most of these efforts include financing the production and distribution of film and television projects. The bank leverages its cultural and regulatory knowledge in the U.S. and China to assist its customers in entering new markets. Most of its earning assets are in loans held for investment.

East West Bancorp's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, East West Bancorp faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -2.82% in revenue growth as of 31 December, 2023. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: East West Bancorp's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 37.14% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): East West Bancorp's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.53%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): East West Bancorp's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.35%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: East West Bancorp's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.68. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

