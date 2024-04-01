6 Analysts Assess Global E Online: What You Need To Know

Loading... Loading...

In the latest quarter, 6 analysts provided ratings for Global E Online GLBE, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Global E Online and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $45.67, accompanied by a high estimate of $50.00 and a low estimate of $40.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 8.74% increase from the previous average price target of $42.00.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The perception of Global E Online by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Bauch Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight $40.00 $40.00 Andrew Bauch Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $40.00 $50.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $48.00 - Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $50.00 - Andrew Bauch Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $50.00 - Will Nance Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $46.00 $36.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Global E Online. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Global E Online compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Global E Online's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Discovering Global E Online: A Closer Look

Global E Online Ltd provides e-commerce solutions. It offers a platform to enable and accelerate global, direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce. The platform was purpose-built for international shoppers to buy seamlessly online and for merchants to sell from, and, anywhere in the world. It localizes the shopper experience in an effort to make international transactions as seamless as domestic ones. The platform increases the conversion of international traffic into sales by removing much of the complexity associated with international e-commerce.

Global E Online: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Global E Online's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 38.77% as of 31 December, 2023, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Global E Online's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -11.92%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Global E Online's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -2.44%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Global E Online's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -1.9%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Global E Online's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.03.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

