The Latest Analyst Ratings For Molina Healthcare

During the last three months, 6 analysts shared their evaluations of Molina Healthcare MOH, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Molina Healthcare and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $433.67, accompanied by a high estimate of $460.00 and a low estimate of $406.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $399.00, the current average has increased by 8.69%.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The perception of Molina Healthcare by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kevin Fischbeck B of A Securities Announces Underperform $439.00 - Stephen Baxter Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $440.00 $420.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Announces Equal-Weight $437.00 - David Macdonald Truist Securities Raises Buy $460.00 $435.00 Stephen Baxter Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $420.00 $367.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $406.00 $374.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Molina Healthcare. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Molina Healthcare. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Molina Healthcare compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Molina Healthcare compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Molina Healthcare's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Molina Healthcare's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Molina Healthcare's Background

Molina Healthcare Inc offers healthcare plans focused on Medicaid-related solutions for low-income families and individuals. Its health plans are operated by a network of subsidiaries, each of which is licensed as a health maintenance organization (HMO). It has four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace and Others. The Medicaid, Medicare, and Marketplace segments represent the government-funded or sponsored programs under which it offers managed healthcare services. The Other segment, which is insignificant to its consolidated results of operations, includes long-term services and supports consultative services in Wisconsin. It generates majority revenue from Medicaid segment.

Molina Healthcare: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Molina Healthcare showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 10.03% as of 31 December, 2023. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 2.39%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.34%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.45%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Molina Healthcare's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.57, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

