Deep Dive Into PNC Finl Servs Gr Stock: Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

Loading... Loading...

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 4 analysts have published ratings on PNC Finl Servs Gr PNC in the last three months.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 2 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 1 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $155.25, a high estimate of $163.00, and a low estimate of $145.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 9.33% from the previous average price target of $142.00.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive PNC Finl Servs Gr is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Saul Martinez HSBC Raises Hold $155.00 $141.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $158.00 $142.00 Erika Najarian UBS Raises Neutral $163.00 $160.00 David Konrad Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Underperform $145.00 $125.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to PNC Finl Servs Gr. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to PNC Finl Servs Gr. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of PNC Finl Servs Gr compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of PNC Finl Servs Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for PNC Finl Servs Gr's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of PNC Finl Servs Gr's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on PNC Finl Servs Gr analyst ratings.

Loading... Loading...

Delving into PNC Finl Servs Gr's Background

PNC Financial Services Group is a diversified financial services company offering retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, asset management, and residential mortgage banking across the United States.

A Deep Dive into PNC Finl Servs Gr's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: PNC Finl Servs Gr's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2023, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -6.51%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: PNC Finl Servs Gr's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 13.77%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): PNC Finl Servs Gr's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.47%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): PNC Finl Servs Gr's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.13%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, PNC Finl Servs Gr adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.