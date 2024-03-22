The Latest Analyst Ratings For AbbVie

Loading... Loading...

In the last three months, 7 analysts have published ratings on AbbVie ABBV, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 5 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $188.29, a high estimate of $195.00, and a low estimate of $175.00. This current average reflects an increase of 4.44% from the previous average price target of $180.29.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive AbbVie is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Vamil Divan Guggenheim Raises Buy $190.00 $188.00 Gary Nachman Raymond James Raises Outperform $189.00 $181.00 Robyn Karnauskas Truist Securities Raises Buy $195.00 $180.00 Gary Nachman Raymond James Raises Outperform $189.00 $181.00 Evan David Seigerman BMO Capital Raises Outperform $195.00 $187.00 Carter Gould Barclays Raises Overweight $185.00 $175.00 Carter Gould Barclays Raises Overweight $175.00 $170.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to AbbVie. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of AbbVie compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of AbbVie compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for AbbVie's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of AbbVie's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know AbbVie Better

AbbVie is a pharmaceutical firm with a strong exposure to immunology (with Humira, Skyrizi, and Rinvoq) and oncology (with Imbruvica and Venclexta). The company was spun off from Abbott in early 2013. The 2020 acquisition of Allergan added several new products and drugs in aesthetics (including Botox).

AbbVie's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, AbbVie faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -5.42% in revenue growth as of 31 December, 2023. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: AbbVie's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 5.45%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): AbbVie's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 6.94%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.58%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: AbbVie's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 5.73. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

