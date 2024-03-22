Expert Ratings For LPL Finl Hldgs

Loading... Loading...

During the last three months, 7 analysts shared their evaluations of LPL Finl Hldgs LPLA, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated LPL Finl Hldgs and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $266.57, accompanied by a high estimate of $302.00 and a low estimate of $224.00. This current average has increased by 0.74% from the previous average price target of $264.60.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive LPL Finl Hldgs. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Bill Kirk TD Cowen Raises Market Perform $269.00 $266.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Overweight $302.00 $300.00 Brennan Hawken UBS Raises Neutral $267.00 $260.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $254.00 $252.00 Brennan Hawken UBS Raises Neutral $260.00 $245.00 Devin Ryan JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $290.00 - Bill Kirk TD Cowen Announces Market Perform $224.00 -

Key Insights:

About LPL Finl Hldgs

LPL Financial Holdings is an independent broker/dealer that provides a platform of proprietary technology, brokerage, and investment advisory services to financial advisors and institutions. As of the end of 2022, the company had nearly 20,000 advisors on its platform managing over $1 trillion of client assets.

Unraveling the Financial Story of LPL Finl Hldgs

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, LPL Finl Hldgs showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 13.31% as of 31 December, 2023. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: LPL Finl Hldgs's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 8.23%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): LPL Finl Hldgs's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 10.44%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): LPL Finl Hldgs's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.19% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: LPL Finl Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.91, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

