Beyond The Numbers: 18 Analysts Discuss EPAM Sys Stock

In the latest quarter, 18 analysts provided ratings for EPAM Sys EPAM, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 7 4 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 4 4 2 1 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $326.67, a high estimate of $369.00, and a low estimate of $236.00. Observing a 11.35% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $293.38.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of EPAM Sys by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target James Faucette Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $236.00 $250.00 Jonathan Lee Guggenheim Announces Buy $350.00 - Arvind Ramnani Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $369.00 - Moshe Katri Wedbush Raises Outperform $340.00 $320.00 Ramsey El-Assal Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $315.00 $305.00 Sean Kennedy Mizuho Raises Buy $345.00 $340.00 Ashwin Shirvaikar Citigroup Raises Neutral $325.00 $312.00 James Friedman Susquehanna Raises Positive $360.00 $300.00 Divya Goyal Scotiabank Announces Sector Outperform $350.00 - Arvind Ramnani Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $369.00 $339.00 Mayank Tandon Needham Raises Buy $350.00 $295.00 Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Raises Overweight $334.00 $315.00 David Grossman Stifel Raises Buy $301.00 $288.00 Dan Dolev Mizuho Announces Buy $340.00 - James Faucette Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $250.00 $235.00 Ashwin Shirvaikar Citigroup Raises Neutral $312.00 $250.00 Surinder Thind Jefferies Announces Hold $295.00 - Arvind Ramnani Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $339.00 $265.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to EPAM Sys. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of EPAM Sys compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of EPAM Sys's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into EPAM Sys's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on EPAM Sys analyst ratings.

Get to Know EPAM Sys Better

EPAM Systems is a global IT services firm that offers platform engineering, software development, and consulting services. EPAM's largest market is North America, which represents approximately 60% of revenues. Offerings span assisting companies with new technologies, such as artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and robotics.

Breaking Down EPAM Sys's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: EPAM Sys's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2023, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -6.01%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: EPAM Sys's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 8.43%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): EPAM Sys's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.88%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): EPAM Sys's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.29%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: EPAM Sys's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.05, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

