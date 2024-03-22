In-Depth Examination Of 4 Analyst Recommendations For Stifel Financial

Loading... Loading...

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated Stifel Financial SF, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $81.75, a high estimate of $92.00, and a low estimate of $74.00. This current average has increased by 10.22% from the previous average price target of $74.17.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The perception of Stifel Financial by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Bill Katz TD Cowen Raises Outperform $92.00 $86.50 Brennan Hawken UBS Raises Neutral $78.00 $74.00 Brennan Hawken UBS Raises Neutral $74.00 $62.00 Bill Katz TD Cowen Announces Outperform $83.00 -

Key Insights:

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Stifel Financial compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Stifel Financial's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Stifel Financial's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial is a middle-market-focused investment bank that produces more than 90% of its revenue in the United States. Approximately 60% of the company's net revenue is derived from its global wealth management division, which supports over 2,000 financial advisors, with the remainder coming from its institutional securities business. Stifel has a history of being an active acquirer of other financial service firms.

Stifel Financial's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Stifel Financial displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2023, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 2.03%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 13.54%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Stifel Financial's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.34%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.41%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Stifel Financial's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.26, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

