Analyst Scoreboard: 9 Ratings For DuPont de Nemours

Loading... Loading...

Ratings for DuPont de Nemours DD were provided by 9 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 4 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 4 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 1 0

Analysts have recently evaluated DuPont de Nemours and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $76.33, accompanied by a high estimate of $85.00 and a low estimate of $69.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 3.78% lower than the prior average price target of $79.33.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of DuPont de Nemours among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Raises Overweight $85.00 $76.00 Michael Leithead Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $70.00 $74.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Raises Outperform $83.00 $75.00 John Roberts Mizuho Lowers Buy $76.00 $80.00 John Roberts Mizuho Lowers Buy $80.00 $86.00 John McNulty BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $72.00 $80.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $69.00 $85.00 John McNulty BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $72.00 $80.00 Steve Byrne B of A Securities Raises Underperform $80.00 $78.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to DuPont de Nemours. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to DuPont de Nemours. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of DuPont de Nemours compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of DuPont de Nemours compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for DuPont de Nemours's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of DuPont de Nemours's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on DuPont de Nemours analyst ratings.

Loading... Loading...

Unveiling the Story Behind DuPont de Nemours

DuPont is a diversified global specialty chemicals company created in 2019 as a result of the DowDuPont merger and subsequent separations. Its portfolio includes specialty chemicals and downstream products that serve the electronics and communication, automotive, construction, safety and protection, and water management industries. DuPont benefits from the ability to produce patented specialty chemicals that command pricing power. Noteworthy products include Kevlar, Tyvek, and Nomex, which have evolved over time to enable a wide range of applications across multiple industries.

Understanding the Numbers: DuPont de Nemours's Finances

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: DuPont de Nemours's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2023, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -6.64%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -0.76%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -0.09%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.06%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: DuPont de Nemours's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.32, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.