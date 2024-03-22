Unveiling 4 Analyst Insights On Talos Energy

Loading... Loading...

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 4 analysts have published ratings on Talos Energy TALO in the last three months.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 2 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $18.38, a high estimate of $20.00, and a low estimate of $16.50. Highlighting a 13.83% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $21.33.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A clear picture of Talos Energy's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Paul Diamond Citigroup Announces Buy $16.50 - Derrick Whitfield Stifel Lowers Buy $17.00 $20.00 Subash Chandra Benchmark Lowers Buy $20.00 $23.00 Tim Rezvan Keybanc Lowers Overweight $20.00 $21.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Talos Energy. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Talos Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Talos Energy's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Talos Energy's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Talos Energy Better

Talos Energy Inc is an independent oil and gas company predominantly involved in offshore exploration and production. The company has operations in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and offshore Mexico. The company's operating segments are; exploration and production of oil, natural gas and NGLs, and the CCS segment. The revenue is generated from the sale of oil, natural gas, and NGL quantities sold to purchasers.

Breaking Down Talos Energy's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Talos Energy displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2023, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 12.5%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 22.31%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Talos Energy's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 4.07%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Talos Energy's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.8%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Talos Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.49, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

