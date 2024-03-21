The Analyst Landscape: 5 Takes On Ollie's Bargain Outlet

Loading... Loading...

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 5 analysts have published ratings on Ollie's Bargain Outlet OLLI in the last three months.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 2 1 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Ollie's Bargain Outlet and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $91.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $104.00 and a low estimate of $80.00. This current average reflects an increase of 2.54% from the previous average price target of $88.75.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The perception of Ollie's Bargain Outlet by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Raises Hold $80.00 $78.00 Jeremy Hamblin Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $100.00 $98.00 Kate McShane Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $104.00 $91.00 Steven Shemesh RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $86.00 - Matthew Boss JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $85.00 $88.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Ollie's Bargain Outlet compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Ollie's Bargain Outlet's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Ollie's Bargain Outlet's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Ollie's Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc is a retailer of brand-name merchandise at drastically reduced prices. It offers customers a selection of brand-name products, including housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, toys, and hardware. It operates stores across the Eastern half of the United States. Its differentiated go-to-market strategy is characterized by a unique, fun, and engaging treasure hunt shopping experience, compelling customer value proposition, and witty, humorous in-store signage and advertising campaigns. These attributes have driven rapid growth and strong and consistent store performance for the company.

A Deep Dive into Ollie's Bargain Outlet's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Ollie's Bargain Outlet showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 14.82% as of 31 October, 2023. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Ollie's Bargain Outlet's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 6.62%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ollie's Bargain Outlet's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.23%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ollie's Bargain Outlet's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.46%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Ollie's Bargain Outlet's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.34, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

