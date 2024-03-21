Deep Dive Into Frontline Stock: Analyst Perspectives (5 Ratings)

Loading... Loading...

Ratings for Frontline FRO were provided by 5 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $24.66, along with a high estimate of $30.00 and a low estimate of $22.00. Observing a 6.61% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $23.13.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The perception of Frontline by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Omar Nokta Jefferies Raises Buy $30.00 $22.00 Samuel Bland JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $22.30 $23.00 Omar Nokta Jefferies Maintains Hold $22.00 - Samuel Bland JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $23.00 $24.40 Amit Mehrotra Deutsche Bank Announces Buy $26.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Frontline. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Frontline. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Frontline compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Frontline compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Frontline's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Frontline's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Frontline analyst ratings.

Loading... Loading...

All You Need to Know About Frontline

Frontline Plc is an international shipping company engaged in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. Group operates through the tankers segment. The tankers segment includes crude oil tankers and product tankers. Its geographical area of operation includes Arabian Gulf, West African, the North Sea, and the Caribbean. Frontline earns revenue through voyage charters, time charters, and a finance lease. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels.

Understanding the Numbers: Frontline's Finances

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Frontline faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -1.33% in revenue growth as of 30 September, 2023. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 28.57%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 4.76%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Frontline's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.32%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Frontline's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.01.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.