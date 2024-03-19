Analyst Scoreboard: 8 Ratings For Privia Health Gr

Loading... Loading...

In the last three months, 8 analysts have published ratings on Privia Health Gr PRVA, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 3 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $27.25, a high estimate of $37.00, and a low estimate of $21.00. Experiencing a 15.21% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $32.14.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Privia Health Gr. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Close Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $37.00 $41.00 Lisa Gill JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $30.00 $38.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Announces Equal-Weight $22.00 - Andrew Mok UBS Lowers Buy $29.00 $31.00 Gary Taylor TD Cowen Lowers Outperform $26.00 $30.00 Jailendra Singh Truist Securities Lowers Buy $28.00 $32.00 Elizabeth Anderson Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $25.00 $26.00 Adam Ron B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $21.00 $27.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Privia Health Gr. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Privia Health Gr compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Privia Health Gr's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Privia Health Gr's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Privia Health Gr analyst ratings.

Get to Know Privia Health Gr Better

Privia Health Group Inc is a technology-driven, national physician-enablement company. It collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, improve patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering high-value care in both in-person and virtual care settings.

Privia Health Gr: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Privia Health Gr's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2023, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 20.97%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 0.64%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.51%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Privia Health Gr's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.28% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Privia Health Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.01, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

