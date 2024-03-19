What Analysts Are Saying About CarMax Stock

Loading... Loading...

6 analysts have shared their evaluations of CarMax KMX during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 2 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $78.0, a high estimate of $90.00, and a low estimate of $50.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 19.39% increase from the previous average price target of $65.33.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of CarMax among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Bellinger Mizuho Announces Neutral $80.00 - John Murphy B of A Securities Raises Underperform $50.00 $44.00 Seth Basham Wedbush Maintains Outperform $90.00 - Seth Basham Wedbush Maintains Outperform $90.00 - Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Raises Hold $75.00 $72.00 Steven Shemesh RBC Capital Raises Outperform $83.00 $80.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to CarMax. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of CarMax compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of CarMax's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know CarMax Better

CarMax sells, finances, and services used and new cars through a chain of about 240 used retail stores. It was formed in 1993 as a unit of Circuit City and spun off into an independent company in late 2002. Used-vehicle sales typically account for about 83% of revenue (78% in fiscal 2023 due to the chip shortage) and wholesale about 13% (20% in fiscal 2023), with the remaining portion composed of extended service plans and repair. In fiscal 2023, the company retailed and wholesaled 807,823, and 585,071 used vehicles, respectively. CarMax is the largest used-vehicle retailer in the U.S. but still estimates that it has only about 4% U.S. market share of vehicles 0-10 years old in 2022. It seeks over 5% share by the end of calendar 2025. CarMax is based in Richmond, Virginia.

Unraveling the Financial Story of CarMax

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, CarMax faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -5.49% in revenue growth as of 30 November, 2023. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 1.33%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): CarMax's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.36%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): CarMax's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.3%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: CarMax's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 3.22.

