Analyst Scoreboard: 6 Ratings For Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy GPOR underwent analysis by 6 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $158.67, a high estimate of $184.00, and a low estimate of $143.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 4.39% increase from the previous average price target of $152.00.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Gulfport Energy by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Neutral $166.00 $148.00 Tim Rezvan Keybanc Raises Overweight $160.00 $143.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Raises Buy $184.00 $170.00 Tim Rezvan Keybanc Lowers Overweight $143.00 $147.00 Doug Leggate B of A Securities Announces Neutral $151.00 - Nitin Kumar Mizuho Announces Neutral $148.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Gulfport Energy. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Gulfport Energy's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Gulfport Energy Better

Gulfport Energy Corp is an independent natural gas-weighted exploration and production company focused on the exploration, acquisition and production of natural gas, crude oil and NGL in the United States. It operates through Utica Shale and Scoop properties. The Utica Shale is located in the Appalachian Basin of the United States and Canada. The Scoop (South Central Oklahoma Oil Province) play of Oklahoma is located in the southeast portion of the prolific Anadarko Basin.

Gulfport Energy's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Gulfport Energy faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -51.81% in revenue growth as of 31 December, 2023. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Gulfport Energy's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 80.84% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Gulfport Energy's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 10.27%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Gulfport Energy's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 6.64%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Gulfport Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.32.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

