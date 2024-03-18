A Closer Look at 6 Analyst Recommendations For SL Green Realty

Loading... Loading...

SL Green Realty SLG underwent analysis by 6 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 2 1 1 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 1

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for SL Green Realty, presenting an average target of $48.5, a high estimate of $58.00, and a low estimate of $36.00. Marking an increase of 9.6%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $44.25.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A clear picture of SL Green Realty's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Announces Underperform $44.00 - Omotayo Okusanya Deutsche Bank Announces Hold $50.00 - Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $58.00 $56.00 Michael Lewis Truist Securities Raises Hold $47.00 $44.00 Caitlin Burrows Goldman Sachs Raises Sell $36.00 $30.00 Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $56.00 $47.00

Key Insights:

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to SL Green Realty. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of SL Green Realty compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of SL Green Realty compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of SL Green Realty's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of SL Green Realty's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty is one of the largest Manhattan property owners and landlords, with interest in around 33 million square feet of wholly owned and joint-venture office space. The company has additional property exposure through its limited portfolio of well-located retail space. It operates as a real estate investment trust.

Financial Insights: SL Green Realty

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, SL Green Realty faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -6.85% in revenue growth as of 31 December, 2023. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: SL Green Realty's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -53.5%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): SL Green Realty's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -4.29%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): SL Green Realty's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.65%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, SL Green Realty adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

