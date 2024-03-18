4 Analysts Have This To Say About AppFolio

Loading... Loading...

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for AppFolio APPF, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $249.0, a high estimate of $264.00, and a low estimate of $237.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 3.46% increase from the previous average price target of $240.67.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive AppFolio is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jason Celino Keybanc Raises Overweight $264.00 $254.00 Jason Celino Keybanc Raises Overweight $254.00 $240.00 John Campbell Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $241.00 - Alexei Gogolev JP Morgan Raises Overweight $237.00 $228.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to AppFolio. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of AppFolio compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of AppFolio's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of AppFolio's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About AppFolio

AppFolio Inc is a provider of cloud-based software solutions for real estate industry. Its property management software provides property managers with an end-to-end solution to their business needs. Its products include cloud-based property management software (Appfolio Property Manager). It also offers value-added services, such as screening, risk mitigation and electronic payment services. The business activity of the firm predominantly functions through the United States and it generates revenue in the form of subscription fees.

A Deep Dive into AppFolio's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: AppFolio's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2023, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 38.51%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: AppFolio's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 17.62%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): AppFolio's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 10.81% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): AppFolio's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.69% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.15.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.