Unveiling 6 Analyst Insights On Equity Residential

Equity Residential EQR underwent analysis by 6 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $65.0, a high estimate of $70.00, and a low estimate of $61.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 4.17% increase from the previous average price target of $62.40.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Equity Residential among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Vikram Malhorta Mizuho Lowers Neutral $61.00 $62.00 Adam Kramer Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $64.00 $58.00 Chandni Luthra Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $70.00 - Anthony Powell Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $67.00 $69.00 Brad Heffern RBC Capital Raises Outperform $66.00 $65.00 Vikram Malhorta Mizuho Raises Neutral $62.00 $58.00

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Equity Residential. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Equity Residential compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Equity Residential compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Equity Residential's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Equity Residential's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Equity Residential

Equity Residential owns a portfolio of 302 apartment communities with around 80,000 units and is developing two additional properties with 537 units. The company focuses on owning large, high-quality properties in the urban and suburban submarkets of Southern California, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., New York, Seattle, and Boston.

Understanding the Numbers: Equity Residential's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Equity Residential's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2023, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 3.97%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 42.74%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Equity Residential's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.82%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Equity Residential's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.55%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.7, Equity Residential adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

