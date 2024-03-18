A Closer Look at 11 Analyst Recommendations For Essex Property Trust

Loading... Loading...

Across the recent three months, 11 analysts have shared their insights on Essex Property Trust ESS, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 5 1 1 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 2 1 1 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $246.18, a high estimate of $281.00, and a low estimate of $223.00. This current average reflects an increase of 5.3% from the previous average price target of $233.78.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Essex Property Trust by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Buck Horne Raymond James Announces Outperform $265.00 - Wesley Golladay Baird Raises Neutral $236.00 $229.00 Vikram Malhorta Mizuho Lowers Buy $250.00 $255.00 Adam Kramer Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $230.00 $227.00 Chandni Luthra Goldman Sachs Announces Sell $227.00 - Anthony Powell Barclays Raises Underweight $225.00 $224.00 Brad Heffern RBC Capital Raises Outperform $239.00 $237.00 Simon Yarmak Stifel Lowers Hold $223.00 $225.00 Michael Lewis Truist Securities Raises Hold $276.00 $260.00 Vikram Malhorta Mizuho Raises Neutral $256.00 $232.00 Linda Tsai Jefferies Raises Buy $281.00 $215.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Essex Property Trust. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Essex Property Trust compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Essex Property Trust's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Essex Property Trust's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Essex Property Trust analyst ratings.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust owns a portfolio of 252 apartment communities with over 62,000 units and is developing another property with 264 units. The company focuses on owning large, high-quality properties on the West Coast in the urban and suburban submarkets of Southern California, Northern California, and Seattle.

Essex Property Trust: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Essex Property Trust's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 1.58% as of 31 December, 2023, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Essex Property Trust's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 15.5% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Essex Property Trust's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 1.19%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Essex Property Trust's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.53%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, Essex Property Trust adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

