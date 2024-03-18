In-Depth Examination Of 7 Analyst Recommendations For Hudson Pacific Properties

Loading... Loading...

During the last three months, 7 analysts shared their evaluations of Hudson Pacific Properties HPP, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $10.79, a high estimate of $13.00, and a low estimate of $7.50. Marking an increase of 17.54%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $9.18.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Hudson Pacific Properties. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Rosivach Wolfe Research Announces Outperform $8.40 - Richard Anderson Wedbush Lowers Neutral $7.50 $11.00 Caitlin Burrows Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $10.60 $7.10 John Kim BMO Capital Raises Outperform $13.00 $12.00 Peter Abramowitz Jefferies Raises Buy $12.00 $6.00 Thomas Catherwood BTIG Raises Buy $13.00 $11.00 Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $11.00 $8.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Hudson Pacific Properties. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Hudson Pacific Properties. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Hudson Pacific Properties compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Hudson Pacific Properties compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Hudson Pacific Properties's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

All You Need to Know About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc is a real estate investment trust that acquires, operates, and owns office buildings and media and entertainment properties, such as sound stages, on America's West Coast. The company focuses on developed, urban markets in Northern California, Southern California, and the Pacific Northwest. In terms of total square footage, the vast majority of Hudson Pacific's real estate portfolio is composed of office properties located in the Greater Seattle, San Francisco, and Los Angeles areas. The company operates in two reportable segments; office properties & related operations; and studio properties & related operations. The majority of revenue is derived from the office properties & related operations segment.

Financial Milestones: Hudson Pacific Properties's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Hudson Pacific Properties's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2023, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -17.23%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -43.86%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hudson Pacific Properties's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -3.62%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hudson Pacific Properties's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.13%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Hudson Pacific Properties's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.66, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

