Analyst Scoreboard: 4 Ratings For PBF Energy

Loading... Loading...

Analysts' ratings for PBF Energy PBF over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for PBF Energy, presenting an average target of $57.5, a high estimate of $74.00, and a low estimate of $50.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 0.3% increase from the previous average price target of $57.33.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive PBF Energy is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Doug Leggate B of A Securities Raises Buy $74.00 $52.00 John Royall JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $54.00 $55.00 Ryan Todd Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $50.00 $65.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Announces Buy $52.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to PBF Energy. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to PBF Energy. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of PBF Energy compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of PBF Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for PBF Energy's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of PBF Energy's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on PBF Energy analyst ratings.

Loading... Loading...

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc is an independent petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. The company owns refineries in Delaware, Ohio, New Jersey, California, and Louisiana. The Company operates in two reportable business segments: Refining and Logistics. The Company's oil refineries are all engaged in the refining of crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products and are aggregated into the Refining segment. PBFX operates logistics assets such as crude oil and refined products terminals, pipelines and storage facilities. The Logistics segment consists solely of PBFX's operations.

Financial Milestones: PBF Energy's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: PBF Energy's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 December, 2023, the company experienced a decline of approximately -15.74%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -0.53%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): PBF Energy's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -0.73%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.33%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: PBF Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.32, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.