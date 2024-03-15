A Closer Look at 22 Analyst Recommendations For DoorDash

Loading... Loading...

Across the recent three months, 22 analysts have shared their insights on DoorDash DASH, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 8 8 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 3 6 6 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $132.41, a high estimate of $175.00, and a low estimate of $100.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 17.67% increase from the previous average price target of $112.53.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A clear picture of DoorDash's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alexander Potter Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $127.00 $53.00 James Lee Mizuho Raises Buy $162.00 $152.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Raises Outperform $175.00 $130.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $145.00 $135.00 Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $122.00 $109.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Raises Positive $135.00 $110.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $100.00 $105.00 James Lee Mizuho Raises Buy $152.00 $140.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $130.00 - Lloyd Walmsley UBS Lowers Neutral $118.00 $123.00 Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $122.00 $109.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $130.00 $105.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Raises Outperform $138.00 $120.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Raises Neutral $115.00 $92.00 Jason Helfstein Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $140.00 $110.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Raises Buy $140.00 $130.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $130.00 $113.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Maintains Buy $133.00 - Rohit Kulkarni Roth MKM Raises Neutral $109.00 $92.00 James Lee Mizuho Raises Buy $140.00 $120.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Announces Outperform $120.00 - John Colantuoni Jefferies Raises Buy $130.00 $90.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to DoorDash. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of DoorDash compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of DoorDash compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for DoorDash's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of DoorDash's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on DoorDash analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind DoorDash

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in San Francisco, DoorDash is an online food order demand aggregator. Consumers can use its app to order food on-demand for pickup or delivery from merchants mainly in the US. Through the acquisition of Wolt in 2022, the firm also provides this service in Europe. DoorDash provides a marketplace for the merchants to create a presence online, market their offerings, and meet demand by making the offerings available for pickup or delivery. The firm provides similar service to businesses in addition to restaurants, such as grocery, retail, pet supplies, and flowers.

DoorDash's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining DoorDash's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 26.68% as of 31 December, 2023, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: DoorDash's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -6.69%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -2.3%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): DoorDash's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.48%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.08.

