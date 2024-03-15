A Closer Look at 4 Analyst Recommendations For Petco Health and Wellness

Loading... Loading...

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of Petco Health and Wellness WOOF during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $3.4, a high estimate of $5.00, and a low estimate of $2.50. Experiencing a 15.0% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $4.00.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Petco Health and Wellness. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Oliver Wintermantel Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $3.00 $4.00 Justin Kleber Baird Lowers Neutral $2.50 $3.00 Anna Andreeva Needham Maintains Buy $5.00 $5.00 Kaumil Gajrawala Jefferies Announces Hold $3.11 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Petco Health and Wellness. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Petco Health and Wellness. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Petco Health and Wellness compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Petco Health and Wellness compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Petco Health and Wellness's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Get to Know Petco Health and Wellness Better

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc offer pet care products such as puppy food, treats, nutrition, and supplies through retail outlets and online platforms. The company generates revenue from the sale of products and services such as dog and cat food, supplies, and companion animals, among others.

Financial Milestones: Petco Health and Wellness's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Petco Health and Wellness's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 October, 2023, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -0.47%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Petco Health and Wellness's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -83.07%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Petco Health and Wellness's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -68.81%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Petco Health and Wellness's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -20.53%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Petco Health and Wellness's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 2.54. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

