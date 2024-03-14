Analyst Scoreboard: 4 Ratings For Ryman Hospitality Props

Loading... Loading...

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on Ryman Hospitality Props RHP, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Ryman Hospitality Props, presenting an average target of $132.25, a high estimate of $135.00, and a low estimate of $125.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 8.62% from the previous average price target of $121.75.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The perception of Ryman Hospitality Props by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick Scholes Truist Securities Raises Buy $135.00 $134.00 William Crow Raymond James Raises Outperform $135.00 $115.00 Patrick Scholes Truist Securities Raises Buy $134.00 $124.00 Dan Leonard Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $125.00 $114.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Ryman Hospitality Props. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Ryman Hospitality Props compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Ryman Hospitality Props's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Ryman Hospitality Props Better

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc is a lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. Its core holdings are Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center. The company has three business segments: Hospitality, which includes Gaylord Hotels properties, the Inn at Opryland, and the AC Hotel, Entertainment which includes the entertainment and media assets comprising OEG, and Corporate and Other, which includes corporate expenses. It derives the vast majority of its revenue from its Hospitality segment.

Ryman Hospitality Props's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Ryman Hospitality Props displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2023, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 11.28%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Ryman Hospitality Props's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 22.45%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ryman Hospitality Props's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 27.33%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ryman Hospitality Props's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.77%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Ryman Hospitality Props's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 6.16. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

