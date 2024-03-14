Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Rating for Embraer: Here's What You Need To Know

Loading... Loading...

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain its Overweight rating of Embraer ERJ and raise its price target from $19.50 to $40.00.

Shares of Embraer are trading up 3.59% over the last 24 hours, at $22.21 per share.

A move to $40.00 would account for a 80.1% increase from the current share price.

About Embraer

Embraer SA based in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Embraer manufactures regional aircraft, business jets, and defense and security products. The company also offers a range of services to support its installed base of hardware. Its defense and security business is currently focused on developing the KC-390 military transport aircraft. The company also produces aircraft systems and structural components. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation; Defense and Security, Executive Aviation, Service and Support, and Other Segments. The company generates maximum revenue from Commercial Aviation segment.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

