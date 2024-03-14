Expert Outlook: Oracle Through The Eyes Of 19 Analysts

Loading... Loading...

19 analysts have shared their evaluations of Oracle ORCL during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 6 9 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 4 5 9 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Oracle and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $136.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $160.00 and a low estimate of $105.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 8.9% from the previous average price target of $124.89.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Oracle among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kash Rangan Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $130.00 $115.00 Stephen Bersey HSBC Raises Buy $155.00 $144.00 Kirk Materne Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $145.00 $130.00 Derrick Wood TD Cowen Raises Outperform $145.00 $130.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $142.00 $126.00 Kash Rangan Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $130.00 $115.00 Siti Panigrahi Mizuho Raises Buy $160.00 $140.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $140.00 $122.00 Brad Reback Stifel Raises Hold $120.00 $100.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Announces Neutral $105.00 - Karl Keirstead UBS Raises Buy $150.00 $130.00 Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $115.00 $106.00 Mark Moerdler Bernstein Raises Outperform $159.00 $147.00 Brad Sills B of A Securities Raises Neutral $144.00 $122.00 Brent Thill Jefferies Raises Buy $150.00 $145.00 Mark Murphy JP Morgan Raises Neutral $105.00 $100.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Raises Overweight $147.00 $140.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Raises Neutral $120.00 $111.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $122.00 $125.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Oracle. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Oracle. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Oracle compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Oracle compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Oracle's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Unveiling the Story Behind Oracle

Oracle provides database technology and enterprise resource planning, or ERP, software to enterprises around the world. Founded in 1977, Oracle pioneered the first commercial SQL-based relational database management system. Today, Oracle has 430,000 customers in 175 countries, supported by its base of 136,000 employees.

Oracle: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Oracle's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 7.11% as of 29 February, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Oracle's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 18.08%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 50.61%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Oracle's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.77%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Oracle's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 15.65. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

