Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight Rating for Iovance Biotherapeutics: Here's What You Need To Know

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain its Overweight rating of Iovance Biotherapeutics IOVA and raise its price target from $18.00 to $19.00.

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics are trading up 0.14% over the last 24 hours, at $14.75 per share.

A move to $19.00 would account for a 28.81% increase from the current share price.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, pioneering a transformational approach to treating cancer by harnessing the human immune system's ability to recognize and destroy diverse cancer cells using therapies personalized for each patient. The company is preparing for potential U.S. regulatory approvals and commercialization of the first autologous T-cell therapy to address a solid tumor cancer. its objective is to be the leader in innovating, developing, and delivering tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte, or TIL, therapies for patients with solid tumor cancers.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.