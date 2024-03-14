Craig-Hallum Maintains Buy Rating for Village Farms Intl: Here's What You Need To Know

Loading... Loading...

Craig-Hallum has decided to maintain its Buy rating of Village Farms Intl VFF and raise its price target from $1.00 to $1.20.

Shares of Village Farms Intl are trading up 7.11% over the last 24 hours, at $0.75 per share.

A move to $1.20 would account for a 60.02% increase from the current share price.

About Village Farms Intl

Village Farms International Inc owns and operates intensive agricultural greenhouse facilities in British Columbia and Texas, where it produces, markets and sells tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Pure Sunfarms, is a vertically integrated licensed producer and supplier of cannabis products sold to other licensed providers and provincial governments across Canada and internationally. The Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Balanced Health, develops and sells, cannabidiol (CBD) based products including ingestible, edible and topical applications. Through its 70% ownership of Rose, the Company has a presence in the Province of Quebec as a cannabis supplier, producer and commercialization.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.