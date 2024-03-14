HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy Rating for Jazz Pharmaceuticals: Here's What You Need To Know

Loading... Loading...

HC Wainwright & Co. has decided to maintain its Buy rating of Jazz Pharmaceuticals JAZZ and lower its price target from $204.00 to $200.00.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals are trading up 0.2% over the last 24 hours, at $118.00 per share.

A move to $200.00 would account for a 69.49% increase from the current share price.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals is an Ireland-domiciled biopharmaceutical firm focused primarily on treatments for sleeping disorders and oncology. Jazz has nine approved drugs across neuroscience and oncology indications; its portfolio includes Xyrem and Xywav for narcolepsy, Zepzelca for the treatment of metastatic small cell lung cancer, Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia, and Vyxeos for acute myeloid leukemia. In May 2021, Jazz acquired GW Pharmaceuticals and gained its leading product, Epidiolex for the treatment of severe, rare forms of epilepsy.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.