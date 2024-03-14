Critical Insights From Fortive Analyst Ratings: What You Need To Know

Loading... Loading...

Ratings for Fortive FTV were provided by 6 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Fortive, presenting an average target of $85.0, a high estimate of $99.00, and a low estimate of $79.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $75.40, the current average has increased by 12.73%.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Fortive among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jamie Cook Truist Securities Announces Buy $99.00 - Deane Dray RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $80.00 $75.00 Brett Linzey Mizuho Raises Neutral $80.00 $70.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Raises Overweight $87.00 $83.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $85.00 $79.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $79.00 $70.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Fortive. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Fortive compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Fortive's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Fortive's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Fortive

Fortive is a diversified industrial technology firm with a broad portfolio of mission-critical products and services that include field solutions, product realization, health, and sensing technologies. The company serves a wide range of end markets, including manufacturing, utilities, medical, and electronics. Fortive generated roughly $6.1 billion in revenue in 2023.

Understanding the Numbers: Fortive's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Fortive displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2023, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 3.52%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 16.75%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Fortive's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.6%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Fortive's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.63%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, Fortive adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

