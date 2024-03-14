10 Analysts Have This To Say About United Rentals

Loading... Loading...

Across the recent three months, 10 analysts have shared their insights on United Rentals URI, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 1 3 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 2 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 1 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $621.4, a high estimate of $793.00, and a low estimate of $400.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 29.23% from the previous average price target of $480.86.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive United Rentals is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jamie Cook Truist Securities Announces Buy $793.00 - Jerry Revich Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $718.00 $510.00 David Raso Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $740.00 $575.00 Mircea Dobre Baird Raises Underperform $559.00 $322.00 Adam Seiden Barclays Raises Underweight $400.00 $325.00 Jerry Revich Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $718.00 $510.00 Seth Weber Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $710.00 $630.00 Angel Castillo Morgan Stanley Announces Equal-Weight $500.00 - Tom Burlton Exane BNP Paribas Announces Underperform $485.00 - Stanley Elliott Stifel Raises Buy $591.00 $494.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to United Rentals. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of United Rentals compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for United Rentals's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of United Rentals's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering United Rentals: A Closer Look

United Rentals is the world's largest equipment rental company. It principally operates in the United States and Canada, where it commands approximately 15% share in a highly fragmented market. It serves three end markets: general industrial, commercial construction, and residential construction. Like its peers, United Rentals historically has provided its customers with equipment that was intermittently used, such as aerial equipment and portable generators. As the company has grown organically and through hundreds of acquisitions since it went public in 1997, its catalog (fleet size of $21 billion) now includes a range of specialty equipment and other items that can be rented for indefinitely long periods.

United Rentals's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: United Rentals's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2023, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 13.11%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: United Rentals's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 18.21%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): United Rentals's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 8.55%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): United Rentals's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.64%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: United Rentals's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.56, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

